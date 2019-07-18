New England Revolution
Finished
0
4
-
0
0
00:00
18/07/19
Gillette Stadium
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
    MLS • Regular
    ScoresTables
    • 2nd Half
    • New England Revolution
    • Vancouver Whitecaps FC
    • Bunbury
      90'
    • CaicedoCaldwell
      88'
    • Gil
      86'
    • Fagundez
      82'
    • VenutoVictor
      80'
    • BouFagundez
      79'
    • Farrell
      77'
    • Caicedo
      71'
    • BairMontero
      68'
    • CaicedoPenilla
      62'
    • TeibertBangoura
      62'
    • Cornelius
      58'
    • Godoy
      49'
    • 1st Half
    • New England Revolution
    • Vancouver Whitecaps FC
    • Bou
      45'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    New England Revolution - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
    MLS - 18 July 2019

    MLS – Follow the Football match between New England Revolution and Vancouver Whitecaps FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 18 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Bruce Arena or Marc Dos Santos? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between New England Revolution and Vancouver Whitecaps FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for New England Revolution vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
    30
    Highlights 
     
     Remove

    No comments for this event.

    0 comment