LIVE

New York City FC - New York Red Bulls

MLS - 25 August 2019

MLS – Follow the Football match between New York City FC and New York Red Bulls live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 25 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Domènec Torrent or Chris Armas? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between New York City FC and New York Red Bulls? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

