New York City FC
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    1
    0
    23:30
    07/07/19
    Yankee Stadium
    Portland Timbers
    MLS • Regular
    • 2nd Half
    • New York City FC
    • Portland Timbers
    • ValeriLoría
      89'
    • Ofori
      88'
    • Sweat
      81'
    • ZambranoChara
      76'
    • MatarritaMedina
      68'
    • AsprillaEbobisse
      64'
    • 1st Half
    • New York City FC
    • Portland Timbers
    • Valentin
      45'
    • Asprilla
      45'
    • Farfan
      44'
    • Blanco
      44'
    • Dielna
      40'
    • Blanco
      14'
    New York City FC - Portland Timbers
    MLS - 7 July 2019

    MLS – Follow the Football match between New York City FC and Portland Timbers live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:30 on 7 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Domènec Torrent or Giovanni Savarese? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between New York City FC and Portland Timbers?
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for New York City FC vs Portland Timbers.

        
