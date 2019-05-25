Orlando City SC
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    1
    0
    00:00
    25/05/19
    Orlando City Stadium
    LA Galaxy
    MLS • Regular
    • 2nd Half
    • Orlando City SC
    • LA Galaxy
    • LletgetPontius
      90'
    • Corona
      87'
    • Jansson
      86'
    • MuellerColmán
      83'
    • AlvarezZubak
      74'
    • HiguitaKljestan
      67'
    • CuelloKitchen
      57'
    • AkindeleSmith
      56'
    • 1st Half
    • Orlando City SC
    • LA Galaxy
    • González
      45'
    • Dos Santos
      19'
    • Cuello
      17'
