Orlando City SC
Finished
0
1
-
0
0
00:30
15/08/19
Exploria Stadium
Sporting Kansas City
    MLS • Regular
    ScoresTables
    • 2nd Half
    • Orlando City SC
    • Sporting Kansas City
    • Martins
      90'
    • DwyerKljestan
      74'
    • SinovicMartins
      71'
    • BusioFeilhaber
      59'
    • Akindele
      49'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Orlando City SC
    • Sporting Kansas City
    • MuellerMichel
      45'
    • MedrandaHurtado
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Orlando City SC
    • Sporting Kansas City
    • Nani
      37'
    • Gutiérrez
      37'
    • Akindele
      21'
    • SmithO'Neill
      12'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    Orlando City SC - Sporting Kansas City
    MLS - 15 August 2019

    MLS – Follow the Football match between Orlando City SC and Sporting Kansas City live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 15 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers James O'Connor or Peter Vermès? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Orlando City SC and Sporting Kansas City? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Orlando City SC vs Sporting Kansas City. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
    30
    Highlights 
     
     Remove

    No comments for this event.

    0 comment