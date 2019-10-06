LIVE

Portland Timbers - San Jose Earthquakes

MLS - 6 October 2019

MLS – Follow the Football match between Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes live with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 6 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Giovanni Savarese or Matías Almeyda? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

