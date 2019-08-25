LIVE

Real Salt Lake - Colorado Rapids

MLS - 25 August 2019

MLS – Follow the Football match between Real Salt Lake and Colorado Rapids live with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 25 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Freddy Juarez or Conor Casey? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Real Salt Lake and Colorado Rapids? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

