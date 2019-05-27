Sporting Kansas City
Finished
0
3
-
2
0
23:00
26/05/19
Children's Mercy Park
Seattle Sounders FC
MLS • Regular
  • 2nd Half
  • Sporting Kansas City
  • Seattle Sounders FC
  • CroizetMedranda
    89'
  • BeslerSmith
    79'
  • DelemBruin
    78'
  • FeilhaberBusio
    75'
  • Leerdam
    71'
  • Russell
    68'
  • Ruidíaz
    63'
  • BwanaTolo
    60'
  • Lodeiro
    60'
  • 1st Half
  • Sporting Kansas City
  • Seattle Sounders FC
  • Russell
    45'
  • KimArreaga
    38'
  • Croizet
    34'
  • Russell
    29'
  • Feilhaber
    26'
  • Torres
    13'
avant-match

LIVE
Sporting Kansas City - Seattle Sounders FC
MLS - 26 May 2019

MLS – Follow the Football match between Sporting Kansas City and Seattle Sounders FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 26 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Peter Vermès or Brian Schmetzer? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Sporting Kansas City and Seattle Sounders FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
