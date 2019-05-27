Toronto FC
Finished
0
1
-
2
0
00:30
27/05/19
BMO Field
San Jose Earthquakes
MLS • Regular
ScoresTables
  • 2nd Half
  • Toronto FC
  • San Jose Earthquakes
  • GodoyKashia
    84'
  • WondolowskiQazaishvili
    84'
  • DeLeonHamilton
    82'
  • Wondolowski
    81'
  • AuroChapman
    73'
  • ErikssonHoesen
    73'
  • Eriksson
    69'
  • Espinoza
    64'
  • MorrowBoyd
    61'
  • Fraser
    61'
  • 1st Half
  • Toronto FC
  • San Jose Earthquakes
  • Wondolowski
    37'
  • Thompson
    33'
  • Laryea
    28'
avant-match

LIVE
Toronto FC - San Jose Earthquakes
MLS - 27 May 2019

MLS – Follow the Football match between Toronto FC and San Jose Earthquakes live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 27 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Greg Vanney or Matías Almeyda? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Toronto FC and San Jose Earthquakes? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Toronto FC vs San Jose Earthquakes. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment