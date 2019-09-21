LIVE

Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Columbus Crew SC

MLS - 21 September 2019

MLS – Follow the Football match between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Columbus Crew SC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 21 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Marc Dos Santos or Caleb Porter? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Columbus Crew SC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs Columbus Crew SC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

