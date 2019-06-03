'The man is a freak!' - How the world reacted to Ibrahimovic's latest wonder goal

Le Buzz

On Sunday, it was the New England Revolution who fell victim to a wonder goal from the former AC Milan, Juventus and Barcelona striker, who controlled the ball on his chest, knocked it back up into the air then bicycle kicked it into the back of the net.

He may be getting on in years but Zlatan can still cause a stir on social media like no-one else.

For some fans of Manchester United, one of Ibrahimovic's former clubs, watching the veteran produce magic was too much to handle, though.