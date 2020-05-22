FC Cincinnati were left red faced when announcing Jaap Stam as their new manager after using a photograph of another coach on their tweet.

The club meant well, sending out a tweet welcoming their new coach, but the accompanying photo was of Ajax youth coach Tinus van Teunenbroek.

The error was quickly spotted and Cincinnati deleted the faulty post and tweeted a photo of the real Stam with the playful caption “ICYMI: Join us in welcoming our actual new head coach, Jaap Stam. #FCCincy”

Stam replaced fellow Dutchman Ron Jans, who resigned as head coach in February following allegations he used a racial slur in front of players, and takes over a Cincinnati side that had a league-worst 6-22-6 record in 2019 and lost their first two games this season before play was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And Stam told the club's official website that he was looking forward to getting started:

For myself, to get the opportunity to work in America and to work in MLS for a club like FC Cincinnati, it's a dream. I've always liked the country and I've always liked the mentality of the people in the States as well in what they're trying to achieve.

"To get the opportunity to work for FC Cincinnati and this project by building the club - hopefully even further than where they already are, because I think they've already done a great job - but being a presence as a team, even more in MLS, getting results and working together with the fans and everybody already working within the club, for me it's a big challenge to do well."

Van Teunenbroek thankfully saw the funny side of the mistake, saying: "I heard about the incident through a mother of a former pupil of mine. Everyone now asks if I have made a transfer to America.

"I have once been mistaken for Jaap Stam in Ajax Showtime (media outlet) by Ajax itself. It happens to me more often, such as on vacation, that people shout: 'Hey, that's Jaap Stam!'"

