Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha, now playing for Real Salt Lake, says he fears American police in his current home.

There have been demonstrations against police brutality towards black people across America following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. A police offer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with Floyd's murder.

Onuoha, who was born in Nigeria before moving to Britain, says he feels distrust of the authorities in the USA, having moved to the Utah-based MLS side in 2018.

"I am always very wary of how I behave and how it could be viewed by people who have power," Onuoha, 33, told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"For me personally, overall I don't like to say it but I have a fear and distrust towards police."

US President Donald Trump has promised a crackdown on the protests across the country but Onouha says he is supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

It is emotional; it is something that is overdue to be honest. There has been a big wave of energy towards this, there has been a lot of talk about George Floyd - these issues have been around for decades.

"People have been trying to make noise. I have been trying to say things but it gets pushed away for too long. Enough is enough; what gives me strength is that it's not just black people who are protesting now.

"The change will come but within that, there are so many nuanced things within the protest - for example, a lot of black people are scared to do what some of the white people are doing to the police.

"It's crazy to see but it is very necessary. I am not going to say to them that they shouldn't do anything because they haven't been heard for this long so let them be heard now."

