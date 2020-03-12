MLS, which kicked off its 25th season late last month, is the most recent major professional sports league to suspend operations in light of the global pandemic, with the ATP announcing on Thursday that it would suspend its men's professional tennis tour for six weeks.

UEFA announced on Thursday that it will hold a video conference on 17 March to discuss plans for the rest of the season regarding the Champions League, Europa League and Euro 2020.

Serie A and La Liga are two of the domestic leagues to have already been suspended in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus.