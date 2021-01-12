Phil Neville is on the verge of taking over as manager of David Beckham’s MLS franchise, Inter Miami.

The England women’s national team manager Phil Neville was contacted about the job before it was confirmed that former Inter boss Diego Alonso had left the club.

PA News reports that the former Manchester United, Everton and England player has already agreed terms.

Neville had been set to take charge of the Great Britain women’s team for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, but he is almost certain to relinquish that task.

Beckham and Neville played together for United and England, and also hold stakes in Salford City along with the rest of Beckham’s Class of ‘92 teammates.

Neville took charge of England in January 2018 following the departure of Mark Sampson, and Netherlands boss Sarina Wiegman is due to replace him in September.

Inter Miami finished 10th in a 14-team Eastern Conference, and have been linked with both Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi as Beckham develops the team.

Beckham was entitled to invest in a franchise as part of the deal that took him from Real Madrid to LA Galaxy.

