Chicago Fire FC - New York Red Bulls

Follow the MLS live Football match between Chicago Fire FC and New York Red Bulls with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 25 October 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Raphaël Wicky or Gerhard Struber? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Chicago Fire FC and New York Red Bulls news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Chicago Fire FC and New York Red Bulls. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

