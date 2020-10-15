LIVE UPDATES & STANDINGS

D.C. United - Philadelphia Union

MLS - 15 October 2020

Follow the MLS live Football match between D.C. United and Philadelphia Union with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 15 October 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Ben Olsen or Jim Curtin? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest D.C. United and Philadelphia Union news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for D.C. United and Philadelphia Union. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

