FC Dallas
Finished
0
2
-
0
0
23:00
29/02/20
Toyota Stadium
Philadelphia Union
    • 2nd Half
    • FC Dallas
    • Philadelphia Union
    • BarriosPepi
      90'
    • Pomykal
      90'
    • RealElliott
      90'
    • Ondrášek
      86'
    • Santos
      84'
    • CreavalleFontana
      79'
    • FerreiraPomykal
      76'
    • Creavalle
      67'
    • AaronsonIlsinho
      66'
    • PicaultBressan
      65'
    • Ondrášek
      61'
    • Glesnes
      59'
    • 1st Half
    • FC Dallas
    • Philadelphia Union
    • Real
      26'
    FC Dallas - Philadelphia Union
    MLS - 29 February 2020

    MLS – Follow the Football match between FC Dallas and Philadelphia Union live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 29 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
