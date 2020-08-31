Nashville SC
Finished
0
1
-
0
0
01:30
31/08/20
Nissan Stadium
Inter Miami CF
    MLS • Regular
    ScoresTables
    • 2nd Half
    • BadjiAnibaba
      84'
    • CarranzaRobinson
      74'
    • FigalNealis
      74'
    • PellegriniNguyen
      74'
    • SweatShea
      74'
    • LealWashington
      74'
    • TrappAgudelo
      74'
    • McCarty
      70'
    • Lovitz
      68'
    • GodoyMcCarty
      61'
    • MuylRíos
      61'
    • Godoy
      53'
    • González Pirez
      52'
    • 1/2 Time
    • DanladiMukhtar
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Reyes
      36'
    • Badji
      31'
    • Figal
      23'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    Nashville SC - Inter Miami CF
    MLS - 31 August 2020

    MLS – Follow the Football match between Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 31 August 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gary Smith or Diego Alonso? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
    30
    Highlights 
     
     Remove

    No comments for this event.