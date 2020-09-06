LIVE

Orlando City SC - Atlanta United FC

MLS - 6 September 2020

MLS – Follow the Football match between Orlando City SC and Atlanta United FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 6 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Oscar Pareja or Stephen Glass? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Orlando City SC and Atlanta United FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

