Orlando City SC
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    0
    0
    23:00
    29/02/20
    Exploria Stadium
    Real Salt Lake
      MLS • Regular
      ScoresTables
      • 2nd Half
      • Orlando City SC
      • Real Salt Lake
      • RuanPerea
        90'
      • AkindelePatiño
        84'
      • PortilloRossi
        79'
      • Pereyra
        75'
      • SchmittMeram
        70'
      • MichelRobinho
        65'
      • GladBaird
        63'
      • 1st Half
      • Orlando City SC
      • Real Salt Lake
      • Glad
        41'
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Orlando City SC - Real Salt Lake
      MLS - 29 February 2020

      MLS – Follow the Football match between Orlando City SC and Real Salt Lake live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 29 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Oscar Pareja or Freddy Juarez? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Orlando City SC and Real Salt Lake? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Orlando City SC vs Real Salt Lake. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.