LIVE

Philadelphia Union - Inter Miami CF

MLS - 28 September 2020

MLS – Follow the Football match between Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami CF live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 28 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jim Curtin or Diego Alonso? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami CF? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami CF. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

