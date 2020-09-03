LIVE

Portland Timbers - LA Galaxy

MLS - 3 September 2020

MLS – Follow the Football match between Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy live with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:30 on 3 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Giovanni Savarese or Guillermo Barros Schelotto? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

