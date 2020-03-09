Portland Timbers
Finished
0
1
-
0
0
23:05
08/03/20
Providence Park
Nashville SC
    MLS • Regular
    • 2nd Half
    • Portland Timbers
    • Duvall
      90'
    • Chara
      84'
    • DanladiMedranda
      82'
    • CharáEbobisse
      74'
    • BadjiRíos
      71'
    • ValeriParedes
      63'
    • AccamDanladi
      61'
    • 1st Half
    • Portland Timbers
    • Lovitz
      29'
    • Valeri
      12'
    • Mabiala
      5'
    Portland Timbers - Nashville SC
    MLS - 8 March 2020

    MLS – Follow the Football match between Portland Timbers and Nashville SC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:05 on 8 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Giovanni Savarese or Gary Smith? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Portland Timbers and Nashville SC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Portland Timbers vs Nashville SC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
