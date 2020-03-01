Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Finished
0
1
-
3
0
03:30
01/03/20
BC Place
Sporting Kansas City
MLS • Regular
ScoresTables
  • 2nd Half
  • Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Sporting Kansas City
  • Hurtado
    90'
  • PulidoHurtado
    90'
  • KindaBusio
    90'
  • DajomeRicketts
    80'
  • RussellFernandes
    71'
  • Milinkovic MilinkovicMontero
    71'
  • Shelton
    57'
  • 1st Half
  • Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Sporting Kansas City
  • Kinda
    39'
  • Nerwinski
    28'
  • Cornelius
    23'
  • Pulido
    17'
  • Kinda
    3'
avant-match

LIVE
Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Sporting Kansas City
MLS - 1 March 2020

MLS – Follow the Football match between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Sporting Kansas City live with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:30 on 1 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Marc Dos Santos or Peter Vermès? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Sporting Kansas City? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs Sporting Kansas City. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.