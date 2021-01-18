Inter Miami, David Beckham's MLS outfit, has confirmed the appointment of his former Manchester United team-mate Phil Neville as manager.

Neville has spent the last three years in charge of England's women's team, having previously been part of David Moyes' staff during the Scotsman's time in charge of United.

His exit from the Lionesses set-up was confirmed earlier on Monday and he has reunited with Beckham, with whom he played between 1994 and 2003 at club level.

“I am incredibly delighted for this opportunity to coach Inter Miami and to work with Chris [Henderson, Chief Soccer Officer] and the entire ownership group," he told his new club's official website.

This is a very young club with a lot of promise and upside, and I am committed to challenging myself, my players and everyone around me to grow and build a competitive soccer culture we can all be proud of.

"This fantastic soccer-loving market deserves consistent performances and a winning mentality, and I look forward to getting to work.

Beckham himself added: "I am very happy with the leadership group we have established to lead the team as we turn the page following our inaugural season and look forward to having Chris and Phil join us soon.

"I have known Phil since we were both teenagers at the Manchester United Academy. We share a footballing DNA having been trained by some of the best leaders in the game, and it’s those values that I have always wanted running through our club.

"Phil has deep experience in football, as a player and as a coach at both club and international level, and over his career he has worked with many of the finest managers and players in the game.

"I know his qualities as a person, his decency, loyalty and honesty - and his incredible energy and work ethic. Anyone who has played or worked with Phil knows he is a natural leader, and I believe now is the right time for him to join."

