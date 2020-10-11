Major League Soccer has postponed two Sunday matches after players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus, the league said.

The Columbus Crew match against Orlando City has been postponed following two confirmed cases of Covid-19 among the Columbus Crew staff.

MLS has also postponed the FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United match following two confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 among the Minnesota United player pool.

"Both matches were postponed to ensure the health and safety of all players and staff, allowing for further testing and evaluation prior to travel and competition," MLS said in a statement on Saturday.

Further information about the new match dates and times will be announced at a later date.

