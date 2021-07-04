CF Montréal
Finished
0
1
-
0
0
00:30
04/07/21
Red Bull Arena
Inter Miami CF
    • 2nd Half
    • CF Montréal
    • Inter Miami CF
    • LeerdamShawcross
      90'
    • MatuidiHiguaín
      89'
    • ToyeTorres
      87'
    • SejdicPiette
      87'
    • QuiotoHamdi
      86'
    • ChoinièreBassong
      80'
    • Gregore
      76'
    • Leerdam
      73'
    • González Pirez
      71'
    • ChapmanPizarro
      70'
    • Camacho
      58'
    • Struna
      54'
    • SheaHiguaín
      46'
    • LappalainenBrault-Guillard
      46'
    • 1st Half
    • CF Montréal
    • Inter Miami CF
    • Choinière
      41'
    • Wanyama
      14'
    avant-match

    CF Montréal - Inter Miami CF

    Follow the MLS live Football match between CF Montréal and Inter Miami CF with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 4 July 2021.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Wilfried Nancy or Phil Neville? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Catch the latest CF Montréal and Inter Miami CF news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
