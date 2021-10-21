Colorado Rapids
Finished
0
1
-
1
0
02:00
21/10/21
Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Seattle Sounders FC
MLS • Regular
  • 2nd Half
  • Colorado Rapids
  • Seattle Sounders FC
  • O'Neill
    88'
  • KayeMezquida
    88'
  • LewisGalvan
    86'
  • MonteroO'Neill
    83'
  • Roldan
    81'
  • MedrandaChú
    75'
  • BenezetBruin
    69'
  • AtencioRowe
    69'
  • RosenberryEsteves
    68'
  • ShinyashikiBassett
    68'
  • Badji
    66'
  • Medranda
    63'
