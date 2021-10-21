FC Cincinnati
Finished
0
3
-
4
0
00:30
21/10/21
TQL Stadium
Chicago Fire FC
MLS • Regular
  • 2nd Half
  • FC Cincinnati
  • Chicago Fire FC
  • Stojanovic
    90'
  • Blackett
    90'
  • MedránStojanovic
    86'
  • Cameron
    80'
  • Slonina
    79'
  • CruzScott
    78'
  • VazquezHarris
    77'
  • Medrán
    71'
  • Navarro
    68'
  • BericChinonso Offor
    64'
  • KappelhofGiménez
    64'
  • MedunjaninMokotjo
    62'
  • EspinozaSekulic
    58'
  • CastilloBarreal
    53'
  • Gyau
    48'
  • 1/2 Time
  • FC Cincinnati
  • Chicago Fire FC
  • HerbersGutiérrez
    45'
  • BaileyGyau
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • FC Cincinnati
  • Chicago Fire FC
  • Kappelhof
    45'
  • Vazquez
    36'
  • Bailey
    30'
  • Acosta
    28'
  • Beric
    17'
  • Beric
    14'
avant-match

FC Cincinnati - Chicago Fire FC

Follow the MLS live Football match between FC Cincinnati and Chicago Fire FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 21 October 2021.
