FC Dallas
Finished
0
2
-
3
0
01:08
21/10/21
Toyota Stadium
Los Angeles FC
MLS • Regular
ScoresTables
  • 2nd Half
  • FC Dallas
  • Los Angeles FC
  • Musovski
    89'
  • ArangoNgalina
    84'
  • ServaniaRicaurte
    80'
  • PomykalSchön
    80'
  • Arango
    79'
  • Arango
    75'
  • ObrianVargas
    72'
  • Hollingshead
    72'
  • Cifuentes
    67'
  • JaraAcosta
    64'
  • RodríguezMusovski
    59'
  • Hedges
    59'
  • BlackmonIbeagha
    46'
  • 1st Half
  • FC Dallas
  • Los Angeles FC
  • Jara
    45'
  • Arango (P)
    33'
  • CrisostomoDuke
    27'
  • FarfanEdwards
    26'
  • Hollingshead
    10'
avant-match

FC Dallas - Los Angeles FC

Follow the MLS live Football match between FC Dallas and Los Angeles FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:08 on 21 October 2021.
Catch the latest FC Dallas and Los Angeles FC news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
