Houston Dynamo FC
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    3
    0
    01:30
    21/10/21
    PNC Stadium
    LA Galaxy
    MLS • Regular
    • 2nd Half
    • Houston Dynamo FC
    • LA Galaxy
    • DePuy
      84'
    • CerénHoffmann
      80'
    • Dos SantosSaldana
      71'
    • WilliamsCoulibaly
      68'
    • CarrasquillaCorona
      62'
    • UrrutiRodriguez
      62'
    • CabralGrandsir
      60'
    • HernándezJoveljic
      60'
    • Cabral
      47'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Houston Dynamo FC
    • LA Galaxy
    • ValentinLundqvist
      45'
    • FigueroaPasher
      45'
    • AraujoFisher
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Houston Dynamo FC
    • LA Galaxy
    • Valentin (o.g.)
      45'
    • Kljestan (P)
      39'
    • Figueroa
      37'
    • Araujo
      11'
    • Hernández
      9'
