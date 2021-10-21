Inter Miami CF
Finished
0
3
-
0
0
00:30
21/10/21
DRV PNK Stadium
Toronto FC
    MLS • Regular
    ScoresTables
    • 2nd Half
    • Inter Miami CF
    • Toronto FC
    • Marshall-RuttyPerruzza
      80'
    • SheaGuediri
      80'
    • González Pirez
      75'
    • MorganCarranza
      73'
    • HiguaínPizarro
      63'
    • HiguaínRobinson
      63'
    • Zavaleta (o.g.)
      61'
    • ShaffelburgNelson
      59'
    • BradleyOsorio
      59'
    • ChapmanMatuidi
      46'
    • MullinsAltidore
      46'
    • 1st Half
    • Inter Miami CF
    • Toronto FC
    • Makoun
      45'
    • SoteldoLaryea
      39'
    • Higuaín
      11'
    • Higuaín
      10'
    avant-match

    Inter Miami CF - Toronto FC

    Follow the MLS live Football match between Inter Miami CF and Toronto FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 21 October 2021.


