Orlando City SC
Finished
0
1
-
1
0
00:38
21/10/21
Exploria Stadium
CF Montréal
MLS • Regular
ScoresTables
  • 2nd Half
  • Orlando City SC
  • CF Montréal
  • Schlegel
    90'
  • ChoinièreBrault-Guillard
    90'
  • Ibrahim
    90'
  • TorresTabla
    86'
  • PereyraPato
    86'
  • DikeAkindele
    86'
  • RosellMéndez
    70'
  • BassongKizza
    69'
  • MichelNani
    66'
  • Muellervan der Water
    66'
  • Camacho
    51'
  • MiljevicIbrahim
    46'
  • 1st Half
  • Orlando City SC
  • CF Montréal
  • Mueller
    45'
  • Rosell
    30'
avant-match

Orlando City SC - CF Montréal

Follow the MLS live Football match between Orlando City SC and CF Montréal with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:38 on 21 October 2021.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Oscar Pareja or Wilfried Nancy? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Catch the latest Orlando City SC and CF Montréal news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Orlando City SC and CF Montréal. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.