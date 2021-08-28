Orlando City SC - Inter Miami CF

Follow the MLS live Football match between Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 28 August 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Oscar Pareja or Phil Neville? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

