Portland Timbers
Finished
0
2
-
3
0
03:00
21/10/21
Providence Park
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
MLS • Regular
  • 2nd Half
  • Portland Timbers
  • Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Paredes
    90'
  • White
    90'
  • GauldVeselinovic
    88'
  • Van RankinMcGraw
    86'
  • BonillaLoría
    86'
  • Dajome (P)
    82'
  • White
    75'
  • MoraNiezgoda
    75'
  • CharáValeri
    75'
  • TeibertOwusu
    73'
  • BlancoMoreno
    63'
  • Caicedo
    63'
  • GodinhoGaspar
    61'
  • CavalliniWhite
    61'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Portland Timbers
  • Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • BrownDajome
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Portland Timbers
  • Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Asprilla
    42'
  • Chará
    15'
avant-match

Portland Timbers - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Follow the MLS live Football match between Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 21 October 2021.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Giovanni Savarese or Vanni Sartini? Find out by following our live matchcast.

