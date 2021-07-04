Real Salt Lake
    1st Half
    0
    -
    0
    03:00
    04/07/21
    Rio Tinto Stadium
    Los Angeles FC
      MLS • Regular
      ScoresTables
      • 1st Half
      • Real Salt Lake
      • Los Angeles FC
      • Brody
        17'
      avant-match

      Real Salt Lake - Los Angeles FC

      Follow the MLS live Football match between Real Salt Lake and Los Angeles FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 4 July 2021.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Freddy Juarez or Bob Bradley? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Catch the latest Real Salt Lake and Los Angeles FC news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
      Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Real Salt Lake and Los Angeles FC. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.