Toronto FC
Finished
0
1
-
1
0
00:30
02/08/21
BMO Field
Nashville SC
MLS • Regular
ScoresTables
  • 2nd Half
  • Toronto FC
  • Nashville SC
  • LealLoba
    77'
  • SapongCadiz
    76'
  • AltidoreDwyer
    76'
  • JohnstonMaher
    68'
  • McCarty
    67'
  • AnungaMuyl
    63'
  • PrisoOsorio
    58'
  • 1st Half
  • Toronto FC
  • Nashville SC
  • 41'
  • Gonzalez
    20'
avant-match

Toronto FC - Nashville SC

Follow the MLS live Football match between Toronto FC and Nashville SC with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 2 August 2021.


Catch the latest Toronto FC and Nashville SC news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Toronto FC and Nashville SC. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.