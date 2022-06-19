MLS / Matchday 18
Mercedes-Benz Stadium / 19.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atlanta-united-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Atlanta United FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/inter-miami-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Inter Miami CF
Atlanta United FC - Inter Miami CF

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlanta United FC logo
Atlanta United FC
Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Atlanta United FC

Inter Miami CF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
New York City FCNYC
1382326
2
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1467125
3
CF MontréalCFM
1472523
4
New York Red BullsNYR
1565423
5
Orlando City SCORL
1564522
9
Inter Miami CFMIA
1453618
11
Atlanta United FCATL
1344516
