Atlanta United FC - Philadelphia Union

MLS / Matchday 38
Mercedes-Benz Stadium / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atlanta-united-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Atlanta United FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/philadelphia-union/teamcenter.shtml
Philadelphia Union
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlanta United FC logo
Atlanta United FC
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Atlanta United FC

Philadelphia Union

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
31194861
2
Austin FCAUS
31166954
3
FC DallasDAL
311310849
4
Nashville SCNAS
311210946
5
Minnesota United FCMNU
311361245
