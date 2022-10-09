Austin FC - Colorado Rapids

MLS / Matchday 40
Q2 Stadium / 09.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/austin-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Austin FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colorado-rapids-1/teamcenter.shtml
Colorado Rapids
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Austin FC logo
Austin FC
Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Austin FC

Colorado Rapids

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
33214867
2
Austin FCAUS
331671055
3
FC DallasDAL
331311950
4
LA GalaxyLAG
331381247
5
Nashville SCNAS
3312111047
10
Colorado RapidsCOL
331191342
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

New York Red Bulls
-
-
Charlotte FC
09/10
D.C. United
-
-
FC Cincinnati
09/10
Inter Miami CF
-
-
CF Montréal
09/10
Orlando City SC
-
-
Columbus Crew SC
09/10

Follow the MLS live Football match between Austin FC and Colorado Rapids with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 9 October 2022.

Catch the latest Austin FC and Colorado Rapids news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.