MLS / Matchday 19
Q2 Stadium / 26.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/austin-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Austin FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-dallas/teamcenter.shtml
FC Dallas
Advertisement
Ad

Austin FC - FC Dallas

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Austin FC logo
Austin FC
FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas
0

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Austin FC

FC Dallas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
New York City FCNYC
1483327
2
New York Red BullsNYR
1675426
3
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1568126
4
Orlando City SCORL
1774625
5
CF MontréalCFM
1572623
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Seattle Sounders FC
-
-
Sporting Kansas City
20:00
D.C. United
-
-
Nashville SC
22:00
CF Montréal
-
-
Charlotte FC
26/06
Toronto FC
-
-
Atlanta United FC
26/06

Follow the MLS live Football match between Austin FC and FC Dallas with Eurosport. The match starts at 02:00 on 26 June 2022.

Catch the latest Austin FC and FC Dallas news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.