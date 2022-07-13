Austin FC - Houston Dynamo FC

MLS / Matchday 23
Q2 Stadium / 13.07.2022
Austin FC
Not started
-
-
Houston Dynamo FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Austin FC logo
Austin FC
Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC
3

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Austin FC

Houston Dynamo FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
19123439
2
Austin FCAUS
19114437
3
Real Salt LakeRSL
1986530
4
FC DallasDAL
1977528
5
LA GalaxyLAG
1883727
11
Houston Dynamo FCHOU
1964922
Follow the MLS live Football match between Austin FC and Houston Dynamo FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 02:00 on 13 July 2022.

