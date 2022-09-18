Austin FC - Nashville SC

MLS / Matchday 38
Q2 Stadium / 18.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/austin-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Austin FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nashville-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Nashville SC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Austin FC logo
Austin FC
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Austin FC

Nashville SC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
31194861
2
Austin FCAUS
31166954
3
FC DallasDAL
311310849
4
Nashville SCNAS
311210946
5
Minnesota United FCMNU
311361245
