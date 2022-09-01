Austin FC - Portland Timbers

MLS / Matchday 33
Q2 Stadium / 01.09.2022
Austin FC
Not started
-
-
Portland Timbers
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Austin FC logo
Austin FC
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Austin FC

Portland Timbers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
27183657
2
Austin FCAUS
27156651
3
Minnesota United FCMNU
27135944
4
FC DallasDAL
291110843
5
Nashville SCNAS
28109939
8
Portland TimbersPOR
28812836
