Austin FC - San Jose Earthquakes

MLS / Matchday 28
Q2 Stadium / 07.08.2022
Austin FC
Not started
-
-
San Jose Earthquakes
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Austin FC logo
Austin FC
San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes
0

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Austin FC

San Jose Earthquakes

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
22153448
2
Austin FCAUS
23135544
3
Minnesota United FCMNU
23105835
4
FC DallasDAL
2498735
5
Real Salt LakeRSL
2397734
13
San Jose EarthquakesSJE
23581023
Follow the MLS live Football match between Austin FC and San Jose Earthquakes with Eurosport. The match starts at 02:00 on 7 August 2022.

Catch the latest Austin FC and San Jose Earthquakes news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

