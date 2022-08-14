Austin FC - Sporting Kansas City

MLS / Matchday 29
Q2 Stadium / 14.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/austin-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Austin FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-kansas-city/teamcenter.shtml
Sporting Kansas City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Austin FC logo
Austin FC
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Austin FC

Sporting Kansas City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
23163451
2
Austin FCAUS
24136545
3
FC DallasDAL
2599736
4
Minnesota United FCMNU
24105935
5
Real Salt LakeRSL
2497834
14
Sporting Kansas CitySKC
25651423
