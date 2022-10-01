CF Montréal - D.C. United

MLS / Matchday 39
Saputo Stadium / 02.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/impact-montreal/teamcenter.shtml
CF Montréal
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dc-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
D.C. United
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal
D.C. United logo
D.C. United
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

CF Montréal

D.C. United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
32204864
2
Austin FCAUS
32167955
3
FC DallasDAL
321311850
4
Nashville SCNAS
321211947
5
LA GalaxyLAG
321371246
