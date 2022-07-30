CF Montréal - New York City FC

MLS / Matchday 26
Saputo Stadium / 31.07.2022
CF Montréal
Not started
-
-
New York City FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal
New York City FC logo
New York City FC
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

CF Montréal

New York City FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
21143445
2
Austin FCAUS
22125541
3
Minnesota United FCMNU
22104834
4
Real Salt LakeRSL
2296733
5
FC DallasDAL
2288632
