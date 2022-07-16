CF Montréal - Toronto FC

MLS / Matchday 24
Saputo Stadium / 17.07.2022
CF Montréal
Not started
-
-
Toronto FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal
Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

CF Montréal

Toronto FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Austin FCAUS
20124440
2
Los Angeles FCLFC
19123439
3
Nashville SCNAS
2086630
4
Real Salt LakeRSL
2086630
5
Minnesota United FCMNU
2084828
